KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Employees were evacuated from Tennessee Valley Authority’s office in downtown Knoxville Monday.

The Knoxville Fire Department says a report was made of an explosion in the computer room at the location at 400 W. Summit Hill. However, there was a rupture in the Halon fire suppression pipe.

No injuries were reported.

