MORRISTOWN, Tenn, (WATE) – Morristown police say they found a woman reported missing last Wednesday.

Rosa Mae Rouse, 59, was reported missing by her family, who last saw her on November 3 at a motel on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristwon.

Authorities say Rouse is in contact with Knoxville police and told them she is okay.

The Morristown Police Department thanked the public for their help located Rouse.