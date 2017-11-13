Knoxville Canstruction to fight hunger in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many people will be participating in a building competition to help fight hunger in East Tennessee.

The Messer Construction Company will host its Holiday Canstruction competition from Nov. 23-Dec. 3 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The competition puts teams of builders against each other in order to use canned goods to create giant sculptures.

After the competition, the canned goods are donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Sculptures will be able to receive awards for the jurors’ favorite, structural ingenuity, best use of labels, best meal and “People’s Choice.”

The public can vote to help award “People’s Choice” by liking photos on the event’s Facebook page.

The exhibition will be free and open to the public.