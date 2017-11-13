Kickoff time set for Vols vs. Vandy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The kickoff time for the Tennessee Volunteers versus the Vanderbilt Commodores is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Neyland Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Vols (4-6) take on LSU this Saturday at 7 p.m. in Knoxville. Vanderbilt (4-6) hosts Missouri on Saturday. With both teams needing two wins to reach bowl eligibility, the contest could determine which team goes to a bowl game.

Last year in Nashville, Vanderbilt beat the Vols 45-34 ending their shot at a Sugar Bowl bid. Vanderbilt has won three of the last five meetings.

Tennessee fired head coach Butch Jones on Sunday. Brady Hoke was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.