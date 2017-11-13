Kickoff time set for Vols vs. Vandy

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs past Vanderbilt defensive lineman Adam Butler in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The kickoff time for the Tennessee Volunteers versus the Vanderbilt Commodores is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Neyland Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Vols (4-6) take on LSU this Saturday at 7 p.m. in Knoxville. Vanderbilt (4-6) hosts Missouri on Saturday. With both teams needing two wins to reach bowl eligibility, the contest could determine which team goes to a bowl game.

Last year in Nashville, Vanderbilt beat the Vols 45-34 ending their shot at a Sugar Bowl bid. Vanderbilt has won three of the last five meetings.

Tennessee fired head coach Butch Jones on Sunday. Brady Hoke was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s