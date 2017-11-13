Garth Brooks adds more shows in Nashville

WKRN Published:
Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country superstar Garth Brooks is closing out his world tour in a big way – with six shows in Nashville.

The shows, five of which are sold out, will feature his wife Trisha Yearwood at the Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17.

A sixth date will be on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale for that show at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Brooks told News 2 he is excited to end his tour at home in Nashville.

He was named “Entertainer of the Year” for a second year in a row at Wednesday night’s 51st annual CMA Awards.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s