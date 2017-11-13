Garth Brooks adds more shows in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country superstar Garth Brooks is closing out his world tour in a big way – with six shows in Nashville.

The shows, five of which are sold out, will feature his wife Trisha Yearwood at the Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17.

A sixth date will be on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale for that show at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Brooks told News 2 he is excited to end his tour at home in Nashville.

He was named “Entertainer of the Year” for a second year in a row at Wednesday night’s 51st annual CMA Awards.