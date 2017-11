NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A soldier with the 101st Airborne was killed in Iraq Saturday, according to the Department of Defense.

The DoD reported Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee M. Smith, 35, of Arlington, Texas, died Nov. ‎11 at Camp Taji, Iraq, due to injuries sustained from a non-combat related incident.

Smith was assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, KY.

The incident is under investigation. No additional information was immediately released.