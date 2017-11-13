Dunkin’ Donuts adds new seasonal-flavored donuts

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Source: Dunkin' Donuts

(CNN) – It will soon taste a lot like Christmas…at Dunkin’ Donuts.

The chain is unveiling this year’s holiday line-up of snacks and drinks. Peppermint mocha and brown sugar cinnamon coffees are returning, and they’re introducing two new donuts that taste like traditional seasonal cookies: a frosted sugar cookie donut and a gingerbread cookie donut. Both are topped with cookie crumbles.

These items will go on sale on Nov. 20th.

There will be special holiday promotions announced within the next few weeks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s