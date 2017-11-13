Dunkin’ Donuts adds new seasonal-flavored donuts

(CNN) – It will soon taste a lot like Christmas…at Dunkin’ Donuts.

The chain is unveiling this year’s holiday line-up of snacks and drinks. Peppermint mocha and brown sugar cinnamon coffees are returning, and they’re introducing two new donuts that taste like traditional seasonal cookies: a frosted sugar cookie donut and a gingerbread cookie donut. Both are topped with cookie crumbles.

These items will go on sale on Nov. 20th.

There will be special holiday promotions announced within the next few weeks.