As Seen on TV: Putting the Crank Chop to the test

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Crank Chop claims to help you chop up food in seconds.

The product says in three easy steps you can drop in ingredients, pull the cord to chop and enjoy the results.

When you look inside, you see three blades. The directions say before you use the ingredients, you should chop them up a bit so they are the right size.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Bo Williams decided to make salsa. He added in onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, and lime. The product worked!

The commercial says it can chop ice. After placing in some ice cubes to make snow cones, it made loud noises. However, it worked!

The Crank Chop also says it can chop meat. When trying to make chicken salad, the product did not disappoint.