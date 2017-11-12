Who is Tennessee interim coach Brady Hoke?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Now that Butch Jones has been relieved as the head football coach at Tennessee, defensive line and associate head coach Brady Hoke is taking over as the team’s interim head coach.

Hoke, 59, came to Tennessee following a season as defensive coordinator at Oregon. He was not retained by the Ducks’ new coach Willie Tagart after Mark Helfrich was fired.

FULL COVERAGE: Twitter reacts to Butch Jones’ firing | Butch Jones out at Tennessee | Jones by the numbers | Recruiting impacted by Jones’ firing | Top Candidates to replace Butch Jones

He is best known, however, for his stint as the head coach at the University of Michigan from 2011 to 2014. Hoke, who played linebacker at Ball State from 1977-80, was 31-20 as head coach of the Wolverines, including a win in the 2012 Sugar Bowl over Virginia Tech. Hoke’s 5-7 record at Michigan in 2014 marked only the third season since 1975 that Michigan failed to make a bowl game. Hoke was fired at the end of that season.

Read More: Twitter reacts to Butch Jones’ firing

Prior to his time at Michigan, the Ohio native was the head coach at San Diego State from 2009-10 and at Ball State from 2003-08. He lead Ball State to a MAC division title in 2008.

He has a career coaching record of 78-70.

Hoke’s other coaching stops are as follows:

1983 Grand Valley State (DL)

1984–1986 Western Michigan (DL)

1987–1989 Toledo (LB)

1989–1994 Oregon State (DL)

1995–1996 Michigan (DE)

1997–2001 Michigan (DL)

2002 Michigan (Assoc. HC/DL)

One of the players Hoke recruited to Michigan was future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

Hoke coached 39 NFL draft picks during his time as a head coach, including 24 at Michigan, 10 at San Diego State and five at Ball State. Hoke recruited and coached all 11 of Michigan’s school-record and draft-high 11 picks in the 2017 Draft. Hoke coached Wolverine first-rounders DB Jabrill Peppers (2017, No. 25), DE Taco Charlton (2017, No. 28) and Taylor Lewan (2014, No. 11).

Hoke takes the helm at Tennessee with the team needing wins over LSU and Vanderbilt to become bowl-eligible this year. The Vols host the Tigers at 7 p.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Commodores come to town the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the season finale.