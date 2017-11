KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After Butch Jones was fired Sunday as the head coach of the Vols, several Tennessee commits took to Twitter to announce they were reopening their recruitment.

Alontae Taylor, 4* Wide Receiver, Manchester, Tenn.

Like to thank Coach Jones and staff for recruiting me and making me feel like family … Top 5 (No Order)

1. Louisville

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. Wake Forest

5. Georgia Tech @coachryanski @npasports1 — Tae (@TaeTaylor6) November 12, 2017

Shocky Jacques-Louis, 3* Wide Receiver, Fort Myers, Fla.

I am officially decommitting from the University of Tennessee…….. — Shocky Jacques-louis (@ShockyMVP) November 12, 2017

Tanner Ingle, 3* Defensive Back, Orlando, Fla.

I’d like to announce that I’m opening my recruitment back up! — Tanner Ingle (@TannerIngle) November 12, 2017