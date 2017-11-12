Knoxville Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Inskip Road

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer involved shooting Sunday morning on Inskip Road.

The call came in shortly after 9 a.m.

Inskip Road at Scheel Road is closed for the investigation.

A suspect was injured with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The officer involved was not injured.

