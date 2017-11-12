FAA confirms plane crash near Bowling Green, 4 people dead

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO/WKRN) — Kentucky State Police say they will cease investigation as daylight becomes scarce. They are awaiting the arrival of the FAA.

Police say the crash happened somewhere off of Bewleytown Road and Capitol Hill Church Road. Witnesses say ambulances and firetrucks are on scene.

No information has been released on victim name(s) or cause of crash, but the Barron County Coroner confirmed four people are dead on the scene.

The FAA confirmed that a Piper PA32 crashed near Glasgow, Ky. just before 2:30 p.m.

FAA officials said the plane’s destination was the Lake Cumberland International Airport in Somerset, Ky.

Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Jeremy Hodges described the wreckage as “mangled”. He also said there is a field of debris up to 200 feet wide.

Hodges described the state of the plane, saying it looks to have hit some tree tops before being halted by one of the trees.

He said they’ve set up about a 500-foot perimeter around the scene.

