Anderson County Veteran and firefighters life remembered

ANDERSONVILLE (WATE) – Veterans Day is a day to remember those who has served in the military. For one family, Veterans Day was a somber day.

Tech Sergeant Robert Braden died last Thursday after a 3-year battle with cancer. Braden was an Air Force Veteran, which lasted 20 years.

Family and friends came together for what was originally supposed to be a fundraiser in Braden’s honor. It turned into a celebration of life.

Braden was diagnosed with bladder cancer and was in remission until this year.

Braden’s wife, Leigh Ann, says Braden enjoyed serving people.

“He was one that loved to serve people. Whether it was air force, EMS, fire services. That was his passion. To serve people,” she said.

Braden’s funeral was Friday and his family’s say they are thankful for the community’s support.