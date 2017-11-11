Tigers topple Vols 50-17

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WATE) – Tennessee tried to stay with the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday night, but ultimately costly turnovers and a high-powered Mizzou offense were too much for the Vols to handle as they fell 50-17.

With the loss Saturday, the Vols now have an active losing streak to every team in the SEC.

Missed tackles plagued the defense throughout the night, as the Tigers gashed the Vols in the running game. The Tigers also capitalized on two interceptions of Tennessee quarterback Will McBride and a Carlin Fils-Aime fumble in the second half, converting the turnovers into 13 points.

The Tigers finished with 659 totals yards, including 433 yards on the ground.

McBride was 16-32 for 139 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Although the offense got off to a sluggish start to begin the game, Nigel Warrior returned an interception 70 yards for the Vols first score to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter.

The Vols added a 48-yard Aaron Medley field goal to make it 14-10, but the Tigers answered with a field goal of their own to stretch the lead back out to 17-10.

Then with less than five minutes to go in the second quarter, McBride hit tight end Ethan Wolfe for a 19-yard touchdown pass on 3rd and goal to tie the game at 17. It was the Vols’ first passing touchdown since Tennessee took on UMass in September.

On the next possession, Mizzou running back Larry Rountree III took the ball 64 yards on 3rd and 7 into the red zone, setting up a one-yard touchdown run to make it 24-17 at the half.

The Vols ended the first half with 90 yards passing and 45 yards rushing on 10 pass plays and 20 rushes. Tennessee was outgained by the Tigers 306-135 yards in the first half. However, the Vols had more passing yards than the traditionally pass-happy Tigers in the first half.

Tennessee’s first drive after the half ended with a Trevor Daniel punt after McBride scrambled for 43 yards into Mizzou territory. The Tigers took the ensuing drive 85 yards down the field in a drive that ended in a 50-yard completion from Lock to Emanuel Hall for a touchdown to stretch the lead to 31-17.

The teams traded three-and-outs, before the Tigers drove the ball down the field and punched the ball in to take a 38-17 lead.

McBride threw an interception on a tipped ball and the Tigers took over inside Tennessee territory. Missouri would turn that into three points to grow their lead to 24 points.

McBride was picked again on the next drive and the Tigers turned the interception into another field goal.

Fils-Aime broke a long run when the Vols got the ball back, but Missouri stripped the ball. The Tigers turned the turnover into a touchdown but missed the extra point to extend the lead to 50-17.

Mizzou travels to Vanderbilt next week. Tennessee hosts LSU on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium needing to win out to become bowl eligible.