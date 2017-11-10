Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Sadie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is one of the center’s senior adoptable pets, an American pit-terrier mix named Sadie.

Sadie is five years old, which makes her an adult dog. She likes kids and an active home, but she wants to be the only dog in the home. She can sit and is well-mannered.

Young-Williams is encouraging people to take in older pets with an adoption special this weekend. All adult dogs and cats are free to adopt.

For more information on adopting Sadie or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.