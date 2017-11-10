Vols wrap up regular season road schedule at Mizzou

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols head to Columbia to play Missouri at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday for their last regular-season road game.

Tennessee is coming off 24-10 homecoming win over Southern Miss last Saturday. The game marked the first time UT has won a game at home since Sept. 23. UT’s defense forced two big third quarter turnovers – an interception by senior Emmanuel Moseley and a strip sack by redshirt sophomore Darrell Taylor. Junior running back John Kelly rushed for two touchdowns.

Missouri is also coming off a win last Saturday against Florida, 45-16. Junior quarterback Drew Lock finished 15-for-20 for 228 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Freshman Larry Roundtree III rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns, totaling 455 for the Tiger offense.

The Vols are 2-3 all-time against Mizzou with both wins coming in the last two years. Tennessee is 1-1 against Missouri in Columbia.

The first-ever meeting between Tennessee and Missouri in 2012 went to four overtimes and the Tigers triumphed with a 51-48 win in Knoxville. That game is tied for the third-longest game in UT history.

Saturday’s game will air at 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on SEC Network.