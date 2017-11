KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is hosting a support group for people who lost a loved one to a drug overdose.

Two of the support group coordinators have lost children to drugs.

The group is free but registration is required. The first meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City Court Room inside the Knoxville Police Department Safety Building, 800 Howard Baker Jr. Ave.

For more information, contact Tracee Smith at 865-215-3875.