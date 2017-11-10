Search for Macon County inmate crosses state lines

Related Coverage 2nd Macon County jail escapee captured in Kentucky; One remains at large

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for the last of three men who escaped from the Macon County jail overnight Wednesday has crossed state lines.

Sheriff Mark Gammons said agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, US Marshals and officers from surrounding counties are looking for Jeffrey Strong.

The two other inmates who escaped along with Strong are back in custody.

Dylan Ferguson turned himself in to authorities in Trousdale County Thursday morning and Matt White was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Bowling Green, Kentucky, later in the afternoon.

Sheriff Gammons believes the men had help hiding from authorities once they escaped from jail.

White’s wife was also arrested in Bowling Green, about 50 miles from Lafayette, on outstanding warrants. Sheriff Gammons said she will likely be charged with harboring a fugitive.

Ferguson is back in the Macon County jail and is being held in isolation. White is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

Sheriff Gammons said the three men used a metal piece from a bed to pry a speaker off of the wall in a closet and then broke through some of the brick wall.

He said the men then used a bed sheet to get through the opening and maneuver between two walls. He said that led them to an area with a door where the men were able to walk out of the jail.

The sheriff would not let News 2 cameras inside the jail to see the escape route, citing advice from the county attorney. He did provide photos of the hole and the path he said the inmates took.

Sheriff Gammons said corrections officers checked the closet area where the men broke through a few days ago and didn’t notice any problems.

There are approximately 200 inmates in the Macon County jail.

Sheriff Gammons said it’s meant to house 125. He has 20 corrections officers and only one position open for a female corrections officer.

He said each officer will be interviewed as part of an internal investigation and that the priority is finding Strong.