Salvation Army set to kick off annual Red Kettle campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn – The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign will officially kickoff of Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. with a ceremony in Market Square. The campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year and runs through December 23. The ceremony will include remarks from the organization’s Advisory Board Chairman, Andrew Roberto and Knox County Mayor, Tim Burchett.

The Salvation Army of Knoxville’s Area Commander, Major David Worthy emphasizes the importance of the campaign.

“More and more people are coming to us desperately seeking help,” Major Worthy said. “The campaign will determine our capacity to serve, not only at Christmas time, but in the months to come and it will take a community-wide effort to make this campaign a success.”

Last year, the six-week Red Kettle Campaign raised $640,000 across the organization’s six-county service area. This year’s goal is $670,000. The money raised locally will be used to support The Salvation Army’s various programs and services throughout its service area including those in Knoxville, Maryville and Sevierville.

Nearly 100 locations around the area are available to The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles this year. To maximize donations, they’re still in need of volunteer bell ringers throughout the campaign.

For more information about The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign or become a volunteer bell ringer, please call (865) 525-9401.