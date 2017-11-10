Police search for Morristown woman reported missing by family

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Rosa Rouse (source: Morristown Police Department)

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Morristown are asking for help to find a missing woman whose family is concerned about her safety.

Rosa Mae Rouse, 59, was reported missing on Wednesday. Her family said she was last seen on November 3 in the company of Joe Jones, 58, at Scottish Inn on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.

Rouse is 5-feet-3 and weighs around 200 pounds. Jones may be walking with a cane. Neither is wanted for criminal acts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamblen County 911 Dispatch at (423) 585-2701.

