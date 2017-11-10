More young adults seeking treatment for addiction at Blount County rehab center

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A drug and alcohol rehab center in Blount County said it’s seeing a spike in young adults seeking treatment. Cornerstone of Recovery helps young people from across the country and many of them in Knox County are coming from Farragut.

Anne Young is a program director at the facility. She said she’s seen more young adults come in from higher economic families.

“It is a myth and a misconception that addicts and alcoholics come from the wrong side of the tracks,” said Young.

She emphasized that addiction knows no boundaries. She said most young adults come in to get treatment for heroin addiction but she’s also heard some use oxycodone, cocaine and fentanyl.

“Folks get hooked on those prescription medications but they are very expensive. Heroin is a cheap alternative,” she said.

She said Cornerstone of Recovery offers a young adult program. In this program, roughly 12 young adults stay at the center for a month of more.

“Families struggle with this thinking that their kids could become addicted to something as lethal as opiates,” said Young.

Young said parents can look for a number of warning signs. She said to look for a change in behavior, such as a drop in grades. She also said to look at your child’s friend group and ask if they are hanging out with the wrong crowd or hanging out with a different crowd.