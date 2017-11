MEDIC hosts Battle of the Orange & Blue blood drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is kicking off its Battle of the Orange and Blue blood drive.

The blood drive will put Tennessee and Kentucky fans against each other in order to save lives.

From Nov. 13-Nov. 17, fans can donate blood during the competition. The center says during the holiday season the number of donations decreases.

Donors will receive free admission to Fantasy of Trees, a t-shirt, a small one-topping Papa John’s pizza, a Chick-fil-A sandwich, a Texas Roadhouse appetizer and a Wendy’s Frosty.

Monday, November 13th

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue 8am-6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike 7:30am-7pm

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 12pm-6pm (CDT)

Blount Memorial Hospital, 11am – 6pm (w/ B97.5 on site from 12pm-2pm)

Laughlin Memorial Hospital, 10am – 6pm

Methodist Medical Center, 11am – 6pm

Food City Harriman, 12pm – 6pm

Food City Greeneville, 515 Asheville Hwy, 10am – 6pm

Tuesday, November 14th

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue 8am-6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike 7:30am-7pm

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 12pm-6pm (CDT)

Lowe’s Athens, 11am- 6pm

Walmart Jacksboro, 11am – 6pm

Walmart Lenoir City, 11am – 6pm (w/ Classic Rock 103.5 on site from 3pm-5pm)

Walmart Madisonville, 10am – 6pm

Wednesday, November 15th

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue 8am-6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike 6:30am-6pm

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 8am-4pm (CDT)

Kroger Powell, 10am – 6pm (w/ B97.5 on site from 4pm-6pm)

Papa John’s Seymour, 11am – 7pm

Walmart Clinton, 10am – 6pm

Walmart Rockwood, 12pm – 7pm

Thursday, November 16th

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue 8am-6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike 7:30am-7pm

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 12pm-6pm (CST)

Food City Maynardville, 11am – 6pm (w/ Classic Rock 103.5 on site from 4pm-6pm)

Walmart Jefferson City, 11am – 6pm

Walmart New Tazewell, 11am – 6pm

Walmart Oneida, 10am – 6pm

Walmart West Morristown, 11am – 7pm

Friday, November 17th

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Avenue 8am-6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike 6:30am-6pm

MEDIC Crossville, 79 S. Main Street, 8am-4pm (CST)

Papa John’s Halls, 11am- 7pm (w/ 95.7 Duke on site from 12pm-2pm)

Papa John’s Oak Ridge, 11am – 6pm

Walmart East Morristown, 10am – 6pm

Walmart Newport, 10am – 6pm