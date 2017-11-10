Man gets 5 year sentence for soliciting 14-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor.

Investigators say Shane Courtney McCosh, 38, was arrested Oct. 6. 2016 for trying to meet a 14-year-old.

Police found a .380-caliber Ruger handgun inside the suspect’s car.

He was charged with solicitation of a minor (aggravated statutory rape).

The suspect said he had a sexual relationship with an underage female five years ago, according to the report. Investigators are working to find the victim.

He pleaded guilty in May 2017. He was given a five-year sentence and is required to register as a sex offender.