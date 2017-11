KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Shoppers have a unique opportunity to help out a good cause, while getting a jump start on some Christmas shopping this weekend.

Talbot’s in Turkey Creek will be donating 10 percent of all sales this Sunday to the Knoxville Girls on the Run organization. Girls on the Run is an after school mentoring program in five counties.

The non-profit offers scholarships so any girl in third through fifth grade can participate