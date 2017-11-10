Knoxville man pleads guilty after 2,000+ child porn images found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he admitted to sexually exploiting a minor.

Brian Corrie Patton, 65, was arrested after police say a Knoxville-area computer store discovered images of child pornography on his computer. The Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force matched the computer to Patton, found him and questioned him. During the interview, Patton admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography. He took police to his home, where he turned over several other devices he said had more child pornography images on them.

Police say after Patton gave them the devices, they found more than 2,000 images showing child sex abuse and child pornography.

Patton pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Once he is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender in the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.