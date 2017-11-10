Knoxville hosts annual Veterans Day Parade

WATE 6 On Your Side staff

The parade will air on WATE and be livestreamed online at 10:45 a.m. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville will honor veterans Friday in its 92nd annual Veterans Day Parade.

The event starts at 10:45 a.m. taking over several downtown roads.

The parade will start at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, go through Howard Baker Avenue to Church Avenue, turn right on Gay Street and continue to the intersection with Magnolia Avenue.

There will be a ceremony near Mast General Store at 11 a.m. for attending veterans. Knoxville Police Department’s Honor Guard will fire a 21-gun salute and a vintage fighter aircraft from the Tennessee Museum of Aviation will fly overhead.

