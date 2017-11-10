Is April the giraffe pregnant again?

NBC 4 Staff Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WCMH/WFLA) — The owner of Animal Adventure Park is being coy when it comes to news that April the giraffe may be pregnant again.

“I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” Jordan Patch, owner of Adventure Park Zoo, said on Good Morning America. “Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me.”

In October, zoo staff announced that April was safely able to breed again after giving birth to baby Tajiri in April.

The park also said in a previous update that April, Oliver and baby Tajiri are sharing space for the first time.

All giraffes are safe and happy.

