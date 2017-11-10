Classical Indian dance performance benefits East Tenn. outreach programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – People can see classical dances of India in Knoxville this weekend while supporting two local outreach programs at the same time.

Classical Dances of India, presented by the Mirani Foundation, benefits Asha for Education and SEEED Knox. Asha for Education offers tutoring, coaching and extra assistance to impoverished students in the region. SEED’s goal is also to help provide youth a pathway out of poverty by offering job readiness training and community literacy skills.

The dances will be performed by Ranjani Murthy and accompanied by a live orchestra.

The performance is Saturday, November 11, at 4 p.m. at the Clayton Performing Arts Center at Pellissippi Community College, 10915 Hardin Valley Road. The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for students and children.

Tickets can be purchased online.