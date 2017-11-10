Canadian ‘MerB’ys’ raise money for mental health with calendar

(WATE) — A group of men in Canada is causing a stir. The Newfound and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club decided to become mermen for a good cause.

The group prefers using the term “MerB’ys” over “merman.” The fishtailed men are raising money for Spirit Horse NL by selling calendars. The organization offers support to people with mental health issues by horse therapy.

“They’re desperately in need of funds and awareness because it’s expensive to raise and upkeep horses,” said Hasan Hai to CBC. “I figured right away that this is a cause our club can get behind.”

The club hosted an open call for models and received a response from around 70 people.

The men took photos around St. John’s including a pub. However, traveling around the town was difficult.

“Moving around in a fishtail is not as easy as you would think,” said Hai. “Behind the scenes, when the camera’s not running, there’s a lot of hopping involved – and squirming.”

Hai says the group had fun with the photos by using a “different take on what manliness and masculinity looks like.”