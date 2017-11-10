A.J. Cucksey talks Josh Dobbs, children’s hospital with WATE 6 On Your Side

Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Not many children can say they are friends with a NFL football player. This is not case for A.J. Cucksey.

The Knoxville child met Pittsburgh Steeler Josh Dobbs when the player was playing at the University of Tennessee, with the help of the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

A.J. was diagnosed with inoperable brain tumors in October 2014. The tumors affect his eyesight.

Recently, A.J. received a phone call from Dobbs asking if he wanted to visit him in Pittsburgh. A.J. met the entire team. “Josh just lightens up my day,” said A.J.

WATE 6 On Your Side meteorologist Trent Magill is raising money for the children’s hospital’s pediatric hematology/oncology department. The department treats children like A.J. and Isaac Scott, who have cancer and blood problems.

To donate, visit WATE.com/NoShave.

