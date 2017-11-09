Wreck involving school bus snarling traffic on I-40 near Hall of Fame Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency crews are responding to an accident on I-40 Eastbound near Hall of Fame Drive involving a pickup truck and a school bus.

A school bus with damage to the front driver’s side can be seen against the median in the westbound lanes of the interstate, while a heavily damaged pickup truck is in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

One person from the school bus was treated for injuries, as well as the driver of the pickup truck.

There didn’t appear to be any children on the bus.

There is one lane open to westbound traffic and two lanes getting by eastbound.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

