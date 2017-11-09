Vols’ Kelly booked after drug citation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee star football player was booked into the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after a drug citation.

Running back John Kelly was booked Thursday.

Knoxville police say Kelly was driving a vehicle on Cumberland Avenue Oct. 21. Will Ignont, a linebacker, was a passenger in the car.

The two were pulled over during a traffic stop near 11th Street after police noticed a headlight was out. When the window was rolled down, the police say a strong smell came from the vehicle.

According to the report, marijuana and a glass pipe were found inside the vehicle.

Kelly was cited for possession of a Schedule 6 drug (a misdemeanor), not having a headlight and not having proof of insurance.

Kelly and Ignont will be arraigned Thursday at 10 a.m.