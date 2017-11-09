Two arrested after attempting to strike officers with stolen vehicle

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people were arrested Thursday night after attempting to strike two Knoxville Police officers with a stolen vehicle.

The call came in shortly after 4 p.m. Officers responded to a call at Arby’s, located on Kingston Pike to locate a stolen vehicle.

Officers immediately located the vehicle parked in front of the restaurant. Officer’s approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Jeremiah Bias, reversed the car and attempted to strike the officers.

Both officers jumped out of the way of the car and Bias struck their patrol car instead. Bias then drove forward striking the side of the restaurant. The officers were then able to take bias and the passenger of the car, Marlo Anderson, into custody.

Bias was charged with felony theft, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of felony vandalism and resisting arrest.

Anderson was arrested for three outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery, felony theft and auto burglary.

There were no injuries to the suspects, officers or innocent bystanders.