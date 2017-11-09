Ross University School of Medicine to relocate to Knoxville temporarily

Related Coverage Maryville student back home after surviving Hurricane Maria in Dominica

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ross University School of Medicine plans to relocate temporarily to Knoxville after receiving devastation from Hurricane Maria.

The school based in Dominica was hit by the storm in September and students are currently completing the fall semester on a cruise ship near the island of St. Kitts.

Lincoln Memorial University is allowing the school to use facilities in East Tennessee starting the winter semester.

“While the island of Dominica continues to rebuild, we are pleased to have forged this arrangement with an outstanding university like LMU,” said William F. Owen, MD, dean and chancellor of RUSM. “The continuity of our students’ education and their academic programming is our highest priority, and we are pleased to work with LMU to make these extraordinary facilities available.”

The medical school will continue to use its own curriculum.

“Lincoln Memorial University is proud to be able to assist Ross University School of Medicine under these extreme circumstances. As an institution with a strong commitment to combating health care shortages in Appalachia and beyond, there is a synergy in providing the students and faculty of RUSM a home away from home while they rebuild from this fall’s devastating hurricanes,” said LMU Chairman Autry O.V. “Pete” DeBusk. “Our recent purchase of the spacious west Knoxville property enables us to step up to help RUSM. Over the next year, LMU will continue to develop its plans to further expand its health offerings in Knoxville. In the meantime, we’re pleased to accommodate RUSM with an excellent facility that is well-suited in size and scale to meet the needs of a medical school curriculum.”