Official: Two Kingsport Police officers shot in Ridgefields community incident; subject in custody

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton told WJHL two officers were shot and were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Patton said one of the officers was in surgery.

While we were at Holston Valley Medical Center this evening, our crews saw multiple police vehicles at the emergency entrance.

Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton told WJHL a person was taken into custody around 6 p.m., following a report of shots fired in the Ridgefields community around 4:45 p.m.

Officers were in the neighborhood on Manor Court where they were attempting to serve a warrant.

A man reportedly barricaded himself in one of the condominiums.

Roads around the Manor Court have been shutdown by police officers and anyone living in the area is asked to be patient as the scene remains active and under investigation.