O’Connor Senior Center pays tribute to veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week, East Tennesseans have been taking time to honor veterans for putting their lives on the front lines for our country. It is not more evident than at the John T. O’Connor Senior Citizen’s Center in Knoxville.

“Veteran’s Day means a time that we get saluted in a different way and we appreciate… we appreciate that,” said Joe Atkins.

Ruth Moore wants people to remember everyone who served.

“They forget, a lot of women served. They say thank you to the men but you have to remember a lot of women serve,” said Moore.

The center provided a lunch for veterans full of food and entertainment. However, the highlight of the event were the stories.

“When I became active duty I became a cook and that’s one thing you couldn’t pay me a million dollars to do now,” said Donna Calendar.

Oran Wiseheart remembers serving in the Navy.

“I saw a mine in front of our ship and low and behold we hit that mine,” said Wiseheart. “It bounced three times off the hull and did not go off! The reason that is so phenomenal is because the hull of a destroyer is only a quarter of an inch thick!”