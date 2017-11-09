Forget the kids, Friday is ‘National Bring Your Parents to Work Day’

(WATE) – In case you missed it (and you probably did), Friday is LinkedIn’s ‘Bring In Your Parents Day.’

The professional network is encouraging busineses around the globe to open their doors, host their employees’ parents and give them a behind-the-scenes look at their child’s 9-to-5.

Research by LinkedIn found that 1 in 3 parents don’t know what their child does for a living and 65 percent have American workers believe their parents have unshared knowledge or advice that could help their career. On top of that, 1 in 5 parents think they would have a hard time if they had to do their child’s job. And believe it or not, 33 percent of American parents feel their child is on track to be “much more” professionally successful than they are.

LinkedIn also released a list of the top 10 misunderstood jobs by parents:

UI designer (80%) Actuary (73%) Data scientist (72%) Social media manager (67%) Sub editor (66%) Radio producer (62%) Socialist (60%) Investment Banker (59%) Software developer (58%) Fashion designer (57%)

If anyone can tell us what a “sub editor” does, please feel free to drop us a line on our Facebook page.