KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Families can celebrate fall at Hunter Valley Farm.

WIVK is hosting Fall Family Jam at The Stables at Hunter Valley Farm, 9111 Hunter Valley Lane. Proceeds will benefit Catholic Charities Children’s Services.

There will be music, games, food and more. Also, there will be a silent auction and broadcasting for afternoon football games.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12-years-old.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.