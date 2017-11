GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 2-year-old missing from Gallatin.

Jackson Phillips is 2-feet-tall, weighs 30 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing tan pajamas with dogs on them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help, Middle Tennessee, to find a missing two-year-old from Gallatin. Spot Jackson Phillips? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/8xbQhCzRp7 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2017