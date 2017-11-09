Cockroaches, black mold land restaurant lowest inspection score in years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville restaurant earned the lowest score we’ve seen in years in the latest round of Knox County health inspections.

Asian Kitchen, at 8511 Kingston Pike scored a 50 on a health inspections conducted Nov. 1. – anything below a 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.

First, a server was observed busing dirty dishes from a table, then delivering food from another table without washing her hands. A cook was seen touching his face, then continuing to cook without washing his hands. The inspector noted didnt’ see any employees wash their hands during his two hour visit.

In addition, ready-to-eat foods had no date marks on them — in fact, there was no date mark system in place at all.

Chicken was improperly thawed, left in standing water and beef was left out thawing at room temperature — both terrific breeding grounds for bacteria. Both should have been thawing in a refrigerator to slow the growth of bacteria, which can lead to food-borne illness. Also some food was found stored on the floor – which was dirty.

In the kitchen inspector found multiple cockroaches and other bugs, as well as black mold built up in the ice machine. A microwave was extremely dirty.

Finally the inspector found the manager didn’t show knowledge of health rules and was not performing his duties properly.

Inspectors are watching the restaurant closely and a reinspection is expected soon.

Another low grade is a 75 at Woodlands Indian Restaurant at 8520 Kingston Pike – a passing score, but barely.

Cockroaches were also found here, along with food found stored on the floor instead of on shelves. Frozen chicken was also being thawed in standing water. And no date markings were found on ready-to-eat food.

House of Dragons at 1907 Cumberland Avenue also received a 75. A box of broccoli was being stored in a dirty box and other food came from an unapproved source. Date marks were also missing on ready-to-eat food; there’s no telling how long that food had been in the refrigerator.

There were some good scores this week, though. Here are the best grades:

Copper Cellar, 7316 Kingston Pike: 100

The Tomato Head, 12 Market Square: 100

Market House Cafe, 26 Market Square: 100

Sugar Mama’s Bakery, 135 Gay Street: 100

The Hill, 1105 Forest Ave: 100

Inskip Grill, 101 Inskip Drive: 100

Wendy’s, 425 Emory Road: 100