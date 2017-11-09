Clinton man killed after firing at police

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is dead after exchanging fire with police officers on Wednesday night in Clinton around 9 p.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Roger Raymond York, Jr., 32, of Clinton is dead after he fired a gun at officers.

The Clinton Police Department went to a home in the 1000 block of East Drive after reports of a man with outstanding warrants at the residence.

Police say when officers arrived and tried to take York into custody, he attempted to climb out a window. During the encounter, York shot at officers. One of the officers fired back, striking York, who died at the scene.

None of the officers were injured.

A investigation into the incident is ongoing as TBI agents interview witnesses. Investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

York had previously been arrested for aggravated robbery, evading arrest and reckless driving by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.