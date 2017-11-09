Blount Memorial Foundation director asked to step down

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation director is stepping down after the organization learned she had been embezzling money for years.

After conducting an internal investigation, the foundation found Jane Gilbert Andrews stole nearly $190,000 in the nine years she worked there. Andrews was responsible for community outreach and had been skimming money off the top.

She was immediately asked to resign and will have to pay back all of the money in restitution, as well as added interest, a total of nearly $210,000.