‘Blessing Box’ provides food for needy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local salon is doing its part to help feed the needy. Workers at HW Salon set-up a “blessing box” outside by the road and people donate non-perishable food for others them to take.

The whole salon contributes, so do clients and even community members. Food shows up, then disappears.

The cool part about it is the mystery behind who you’re being helpful to and who’s benefiting from it, you don’t really know,” said Candis Hobby, who works at the salon.

Their goal is to have people in the area stock the box so they can help others.