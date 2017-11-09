Alcoa toddlers riding in style with custom tricycles

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A pair of two-year-old boys in Alcoa are riding in style right now. The local Kiwanis Club donated two custom-built tricycles for the toddlers.

This is part of the Am-Tryke therapeutic tricycle program, whic allows children with disabilities to take home specialized trikes that help build strength.

The children have been using these tricycles in their professional therapy sessions.

“We prayed that he would be able to just walk,” said Jessica Lane, the mother of one of the boys. “And so to see him ride the tricycle at physical therapy and now to be able to take it home,we are very grateful.”

The tricycles are built with adjustable seats and pedals so they will grow with the boys.