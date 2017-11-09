37 people indicted after Sevier County undercover drug operation

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Bill Howard Gibson

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thirty-seven people were indicted after an undercover drug operation in Sevier County.

Investigators believe the 37 people are suspected drug dealers. Arrests were made throughout Wednesday.

Agencies seized three vehicles, drugs, stolen property, weapons and $11,771 in cash.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped with the operation: Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

PHOTOS: Operation Fall Harvest

  • Cody Lee Mattie, sale and delivery
  • Jimmy Doyle Johnson, sale and delivery
  • Amber Kathleen Ferrell, sale and delivery
  • Marcos Tulio Aleman, sale and delivery
  • Samuel Charles Talbott, sale and delivery
  • Candace Bates, sale and delivery
  • Elmer Murcia Hernandez, sale and delivery
  • Roberto M. Sanchez, sale and delivery
  • Matthew Jason Bowen, Sale and delivery
  • David Crass, sale and delivery
  • Billy Howard Gibson, sale and delivery
  • Joey Andrew Myers, sale and delivery
  • Karrah Jean Trout, sale and delivery
  • Richard Kyle Barnhart, sale and delivery
  • Brad McGill, sale and delivery
  • Karissa Beaty, sale and delivery
  • Sonjia Rickett, sale and delivery
  • Michael Whitted, sale and delivery
  • Dianna Bishop, sale and delivery
  • Daniel Matthew James, sale and delivery
  • William Craig Coons, sale and delivery

