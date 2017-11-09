37 people indicted after Sevier County undercover drug operation

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thirty-seven people were indicted after an undercover drug operation in Sevier County.

Investigators believe the 37 people are suspected drug dealers. Arrests were made throughout Wednesday.

Agencies seized three vehicles, drugs, stolen property, weapons and $11,771 in cash.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped with the operation: Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Cody Lee Mattie Bill Howard Gibson Sonjia N . Rickett Samuel Charles Talbot Robert M. Sanchez Michael Ray Whitted Matthew Jason Bowen Marcus Tulio Aleman Jimmy Doyle Johnson Elmer Murcia Hernandez Dianna Teresa Bishop

Cody Lee Mattie, sale and delivery

Jimmy Doyle Johnson, sale and delivery

Amber Kathleen Ferrell, sale and delivery

Marcos Tulio Aleman, sale and delivery

Samuel Charles Talbott, sale and delivery

Candace Bates, sale and delivery

Elmer Murcia Hernandez, sale and delivery

Roberto M. Sanchez, sale and delivery

Matthew Jason Bowen, Sale and delivery

David Crass, sale and delivery

Billy Howard Gibson, sale and delivery

Joey Andrew Myers, sale and delivery

Karrah Jean Trout, sale and delivery

Richard Kyle Barnhart, sale and delivery

Brad McGill, sale and delivery

Karissa Beaty, sale and delivery

Sonjia Rickett, sale and delivery

Michael Whitted, sale and delivery

Dianna Bishop, sale and delivery

Daniel Matthew James, sale and delivery

William Craig Coons, sale and delivery