22 men indicted during TBI undercover human trafficking operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Twenty-two men were indicted during an undercover human trafficking operation in Middle Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the men were trying to purchase illicit sex from minors.

During the operation, two female TBI agents posed as individuals offering services on Backpage.com. The agents said they were 14 and 16-years-old.

Those indicted include a computer programmer, automotive engineer, construction worker and a chef. Eleven of the 22 men indicted are in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Also, agents responded to advertisements on the website in order to identify and recover potential victims of human trafficking. Two women responded but declined services from a nonprofit agency, according to TBI.

TBI undercover human trafficking operation in Middle Tennessee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Orozco-Gelacio Navarro (Photo: TBI) Ibrahim Demyan (Photo: TBI) Francisco Badillo (Photo: TBI) Luis Gonzalez-Garcia (Photo: TBI) Terry William Garner (Photo: TBI) Mohamed Hassan (Photo: TBI) Jeremiah McSpaddin (Photo: TBI) Ajay Kumar Mistry (Photo: TBI) Jerwon Robinson (Photo: TBI)

Some of the men indicted include:

Francisco Badillo, patronizing prostitution of a minor, patronizing prostitution, soliciation to commit aggravated statuory rape, soliciation to commit patronizing prostitution of a minor

Ibrahim Demyan, patronizing prostitiution of a minor, patronizing prostitution, soliciation to committ aggravated statuory rape, solicitation to committ patronizing prostitution of a minor

Luis Gonzalez-Garcia, patronizing prostitiution of a minor, patronizing prostitution, soliciation to committ aggravated statuory rape, solicitation to committ patronizing prostitution of a minor

Terry William Garner, patronizing prostitiution of a minor, patronizing prostitution, soliciation to committ aggravated statuory rape, solicitation to committ patronizing prostitution of a minor, simple posession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Mohamed Hassan, patronizing prostitiution of a minor, patronizing prostitution, soliciation to committ aggravated statuory rape, solicitation to committ patronizing prostitution of a minor

Jeremiah McSpaddin,patronizing prostitiution of a minor, patronizing prostitution, soliciation to committ aggravated statuory rape, solicitation to committ patronizing prostitution of a minor, simple possession of marijuana

Ajay Kumar Mistry, patronizing prostitiution of a minor, patronizing prostitution, soliciation to committ aggravated statuory rape, solicitation to committ patronizing prostitution of a minor

Jerwon Robinson, patronizing prostitiution of a minor, patronizing prostitution, soliciation to committ aggravated statuory rape, solicitation to committ patronizing prostitution of a minor, simple posession, sexual exploitation

Orozco-Gelacio Navarro, patronizing prostitiution of a minor, patronizing prostitution, soliciation to committ aggravated statuory rape, solicitation to committ patronizing prostitution of a minor