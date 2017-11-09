2 injured after school bus, truck crash on I-40

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
There were no children on board the school bus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A wreck between a school bus and pickup truck snarled traffic on I-40 on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the bus, heading westbound, was preparing to exit onto Hall of Fame Drive. It came across all lanes of I-40 and struck the pickup in the left lane. The truck was knocked into the center wall, then went up and over the wall into the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the truck was freed from his truck and escaped serious injury. The bus driver was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital.

Knoxville police say no children were on the bus.

Police are working to clear the interstate. Drivers should use caution through the area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s