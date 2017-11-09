2 injured after school bus, truck crash on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A wreck between a school bus and pickup truck snarled traffic on I-40 on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the bus, heading westbound, was preparing to exit onto Hall of Fame Drive. It came across all lanes of I-40 and struck the pickup in the left lane. The truck was knocked into the center wall, then went up and over the wall into the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the truck was freed from his truck and escaped serious injury. The bus driver was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital.

Knoxville police say no children were on the bus.

Police are working to clear the interstate. Drivers should use caution through the area.