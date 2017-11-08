Vietnam War veterans honored in special ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Just in time for Veterans Day, Humana is honoring Vietnam War veterans from across East Tennessee.

The health care provider held a pinning ceremony, honoring those who served to protect our freedoms.

WATE’s Don Dare read off the names of each veteran honored.

Three years ago, the Department of Defense announced their hopes to commemorate each and every veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

Nearly 15 area veteran organization, including Vietnam Vets of America brought together veterans this week in the hopes of fulfilling that mission.

It’s a mission for us as a Vietnam Veterans of America chapter to ensure that every veteran who is eligible for that is presented the pin — not just given the pin, but presented it in a ceremony — to recognize and thank them for what they did,” said Don Smith with Vietnam Veterans of America.

If you or a family member has served in the Vietnam War and hasn’t received the pin yet, you’re asked to reach out to any Vietnam veteran organization so you also can be commemorated.