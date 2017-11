KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The votes are in and four out of the five new Knoxville city council members are women, and they all won by a large margin.

Stephanie Welch, Seema Singh Perez, Lauren Rider and Gwen McKenzie were each victorious in Tuesday night’s elections.

We sat down with the women the day after their victories to get insight on their plans for the future.