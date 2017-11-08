Sevierville man faces tax evasion charges

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevierville man is behind bars charged with tax evasion after authorities say he fraudulently registered a boat in Sevier County.

Larry Bruce Spencer faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $3,000 after his indictment on a Class E felony count of tax evasion.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Tennessee Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This indictment underscores the Department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The Department of Revenue is working with district attorney Jimmy Dunn to investigate the case.

Anyone who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).